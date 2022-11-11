Skyforce win home opener Thursday night at Pentagon against Fort Wayne

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Behind a combined 89 points (26-57 FGA) from DJ Stewart, Jamaree Bouyea and Orlando Robinson, the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants 127-117 for the team’s first victory of the Showcase Cup.

Stewart secured his fifth 30-point game in a Skyforce jersey, while shooting 14-20 FGA (4-6 3PA). He added five rebounds and four assists, as well. Bouyea posted a career-high 27 points (12-18 FGA), nine rebounds, and career highs in assists (nine) and steals (eight). His eight steals in one game are good for second all-time in Skyforce history, one short of Briante Weber’s near quadruple-double on 1/31/17.

Mychal Mulder (17 points on 5-7 3PA) moved into sixth place all-time in three pointers made in franchise history during the first quarter for Sioux Falls (1-2).

Robinson scored 15 of his 25 points in the first half, shooting 6-10 FGA. He helped pace a Skyforce offense that outscored the NBA G League’s top scoring team 69-58 at halftime.

Gabe York scored 19 of his 36 points in the third quarter for Fort Wayne (2-1). However, Sioux Falls shot 70.6 percent from the field out of halftime (12-17 FGA) to help maintain a 101-87 lead heading to the final 12 minutes.

Justin Anderson (31 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists) scored 13 points in the final quarter to try and mount a comeback, as Fort Wayne was able to cut the deficit to just seven points with under a minute left.

The Skyforce posted season highs in field goal percentage (55.6 percent on 50-90 FGA), three-point percentage (53.3 percent on 16-30 3PA) and assists (28).

Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain posted four assists and two rebounds in 16:10 minutes of play.

Both teams travel to Fort Wayne on Saturday to finish the series finale, at 7:00PM CST from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Recap courtesy SF Skyforce

