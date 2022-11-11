Skyforce win home opener Thursday night at Pentagon against Fort Wayne
Force break into win column against Mad Ants after losing first two games on the road
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Behind a combined 89 points (26-57 FGA) from DJ Stewart, Jamaree Bouyea and Orlando Robinson, the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants 127-117 for the team’s first victory of the Showcase Cup.
Stewart secured his fifth 30-point game in a Skyforce jersey, while shooting 14-20 FGA (4-6 3PA). He added five rebounds and four assists, as well. Bouyea posted a career-high 27 points (12-18 FGA), nine rebounds, and career highs in assists (nine) and steals (eight). His eight steals in one game are good for second all-time in Skyforce history, one short of Briante Weber’s near quadruple-double on 1/31/17.
Mychal Mulder (17 points on 5-7 3PA) moved into sixth place all-time in three pointers made in franchise history during the first quarter for Sioux Falls (1-2).
Robinson scored 15 of his 25 points in the first half, shooting 6-10 FGA. He helped pace a Skyforce offense that outscored the NBA G League’s top scoring team 69-58 at halftime.
Gabe York scored 19 of his 36 points in the third quarter for Fort Wayne (2-1). However, Sioux Falls shot 70.6 percent from the field out of halftime (12-17 FGA) to help maintain a 101-87 lead heading to the final 12 minutes.
Justin Anderson (31 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists) scored 13 points in the final quarter to try and mount a comeback, as Fort Wayne was able to cut the deficit to just seven points with under a minute left.
The Skyforce posted season highs in field goal percentage (55.6 percent on 50-90 FGA), three-point percentage (53.3 percent on 16-30 3PA) and assists (28).
Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain posted four assists and two rebounds in 16:10 minutes of play.
Both teams travel to Fort Wayne on Saturday to finish the series finale, at 7:00PM CST from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
