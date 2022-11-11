Temperatures to remain well below average for a while

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Cold weather fans, listen up! If you’ve been wanting the colder weather, you will get your wish as temperatures will run 10-25 degrees below average for the foreseeable future.

We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky for our Friday night with a few flurries or light snow showers possible during the early evening. Winds will gradually decrease to 5-15 mph after sunset. Lows fall back into the single digits and teens with wind chill values in the single digits above and below zero.

Saturday will be quiet with a partly to mostly sunny sky and a light north to east wind with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Skies will become mostly cloudy to cloudy Sunday ahead of a developing area of lower pressure and that will spell a chance for flurries and light snow showers between Sunday night and Tuesday night. As of now, accumulations look to be minimal, but some locations could pick up an inch or two during this timeframe. Highs will remain in the 20s and 30s.

Another round of light snow could be possible by Thursday but models point towards more sunshine by next weekend. Unfortunately, highs will remain in the 20s to low 30s with highs likely staying in the teens for most Friday.

