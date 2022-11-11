Veterans Day Salute at Golf Addiction in Sioux Falls

Avera Medical Minute
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Golf Addiction is an indoor golf course in southwestern Sioux Falls.

The virtual golf center is holding its annual ‘Salute To Veterans’ event today giving 50% off golfing to all veterans.

”It’s just our way of saying thank you. We are a veteran-owned company and have always kind of had that on our side where we always want to give back, so giving golf is what we get to do,” Golf Addiction Manager Corey Meyers said.

The veteran owner is John Miller who served in the military before opening Golf Addiction.

Miller says the Veterans Day Salute is not just to honor veterans but to give back to their families as well.

”As a veteran, I know the sacrifices friends and family go through during deployments, so this is a salute to all of them, so they can enjoy that 50% off of golf with their veteran, so they all can enjoy that discounted rate today,” Owner John Miller said.

The golf center has traditionally done free lunches for those who served on Veterans Day.

But this year they wanted to make it a fun event for the whole family while honoring those who sacrificed for our country.

”To give back and honor them is a great feeling and its also a great feeling for them too, knowing that the community does support them. And we do things like this just to give them the feeling and let them know that we do support all of our veterans,” Miller said.

Miller says he hopes veterans will come out to Golf Addiction from all around the area to celebrate Veterans Day.

