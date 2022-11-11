Avera Medical Minute
Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season.

The fast-food chain will be adding a new flavored Frosty to its menu for a limited time.

Starting Nov. 15, a peppermint-flavored Frosty will be available to order.

Peppermint is Wendy’s third new Frosty flavor in the past 16 years. It replaces the strawberry flavor introduced in the summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

