Dell Rapids dominates West Central to win 11A

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dell Rapids and West Central are among the most decorated championship programs in state history.

Oddly enough, their championship game meetings have ended the same way.

A Dell Rapids’ romp.

The Quarriers held a powerful West Central offense at bay all night to secure a 24-7 victory in the 11A State Championship Game on Friday night in the Dakota Dome. It is the ninth championship for the Quarriers and first in ten years. It’s the second time they’ve gone through 12-time champion West Central to win, the first time a 35-0 shutout in 2011.

The game started a half hour late due to West Central’s bus breaking down en route to Vermillion. Once they arrive the Dell Rapids’ defense broke down the Trojan attack, forcing three interceptions and holding West Central to just 97 total yards. Only a Justin Zirpel to Aiden Bartmann touchdown with 5:01 left kept the Quarriers from pitching a shutout.

Dell Rapids’ quarterback Jack Henry was a force rushing (13 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns) and went 10-16 passing for 182 yards. Mason Stubbe also rushed for 63 yards and a score while picking off a pass on defense.

