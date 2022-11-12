Elk Point-Jefferson ends Winner’s reign in 11B

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During many of their 34 consecutive victories the Winner Warriors simply overpowered, physically and mentally, their opponents.

On Friday they ran into an Elk Point-Jefferson team capable of returning the favor.

The Huskies denied the Warriors their third straight 11B Championship, running for 253 yards and never trailing in a 21-14 victory on Friday afternoon at the Dakota Dome.

Lucas Hueser rushed 14 times for 119 yards and two scores while Ben Swatek added 15 carries for 79 yards.

The Huskies largely held the Warriors and their vaunted rushing attack in check for most of the game. Elk Point-Jefferson finally took the lead in the second quarter on a one-yard run from Hueser.

Winner quickly came off the deck, nearly doubling their total yards on the next series when Riley Orel tip-toed the sidelines on a 69-yard touchdown run. The Warriors failed to make a two point conversion, though, meaning the Huskies still led 7-6.

Elk Point-Jefferson extended that lead on their ensuing drive when quarterback Noah McDermott ran in on a 13-yard keeper to give the Huskies a 14-6 halftime lead.

That remained the score until the first play of the fourth quarter when, faced with a 4th and 9, Blake Vollmer fired a 35-yard strike to Ethan Bartels for a touchdown. Those two hooked up again on the two point try to tie the game at 14.

As they had after Winner’s first score, Elk Point-Jefferson immediately countered with Hueser breaking free for a 31-yard score that put EP-J back up 7.

The Warriors took over from their own 26 and went on a lengthy, clock killing drive that featured several big fourth down conversions. With less than a minute to play, faced with 4th and 8 at the EP-J 16, Vollmer was picked off by Jakob Scarmon, allowing the Huskies to kneel on the football and claim their first ever state championship to cap a perfect 12-0 season.

In defeat Orel rushed 13 times for 111 yards and a score.

