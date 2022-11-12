Avera Medical Minute
'Go Green to Save Green Forum' in Sioux Falls

‘Go Green to Save Green Forum’ in Sioux Falls
By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Go Green to Save Green” forum aims to break down the numbers on how much Sioux Falls households and business owners stand to save by adopting green technologies like electric vehicles, rooftop solar, heat pumps, and efficient buildings.

The forum takes place at the Siouxland Libraries beginning at 9:30 am.

Kara Hoving, communications director for Sodak 350, joined Dakota News Now to explain more.

South Dakota 9AA State Football Championship