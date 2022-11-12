Avera Medical Minute
LIVE AT STATE FOOTBALL: Wall wins for West River, Elk Point-Jefferson stuns Winner

Huskies end Warriors 34-game win streak
6 PM recap of Huskies topping Winner in 11B title game
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
5:30 PM recap of win over Parkston in 9AA

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the South Dakota State Football Championships wasn’t short on drama.

Most of it came from a thrilling 11B title game in which Elk Point-Jefferson dethroned two-time defending champion Winner, who carried in a 34-game win streak, 21-14. In the early, 9AA championship, Wall pulled away from Parkston 34-14.

Click on the video viewers above for highlights and reaction from our LIVE reports!

