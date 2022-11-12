O’Gorman & Washington sweep through AA SoDAk 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman and Washington are heading to the State Volleyball Tournament.

It won’t be a long trip.

Then again, neither were their SoDak 16 qualifying matches.

The Knights swept Spearfish (25-9, 25-3 and 25-11) while the Warriors breezed through Douglas (25-14, 25-8 and 25-10) to punch their tickets to State next week. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

