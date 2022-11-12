Search continues for suspect who shot family’s dog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot and killed a family dog near Wall Lake.

Lucy was a dog loved by the Briney family. She was outside at their family’s home when someone in a pickup truck shot her.

Kyla and Jon Briney have lived in the area for years.

They were heading out of town to visit their daughter one evening when a neighbor said they heard gunshots.

“She was out doing chores and she saw the pickup back up to our driveway and heard the gunshot and then heard the dog yelp,” said Kyla Briney, dog owner.

Video footage caught a black four door truck reversing in the video.

The Briney’s left in shock over a pet they considered part of the family.

“I wanted a chocolate lab for a long time and a guy I know had a litter and I went and I got to pick her out and she was the only one and I had her from the time when she eight weeks old until she died, she would have been three in December,” said Jon Briney, dog owner.

Many questions arising as to how someone could do this.

“If the person is willing to shoot a family pet, what is the next step, and she wasn’t off the property, she was playing with my daughters dog Sophie,” said Jon.

That same dog returning back to the spot where it happened.

“It’s interesting she went over to where Lucy laid down to die and she just hung out there for a little bit,” said Kyla.

The family is searching for answers and is now offering a one-thousand-dollar reward that will continue to go up through donations for the arrest of the suspect.

“The person who did it needs to, they need to come clean, they need to be held accountable and they need to not do it again,” said Jon.

If you would like to donate to the reward you can Venmo @LucyReward or you can donate at the First interstate Bank in Hartford.

If anyone has information regarding the four-door black pick up in the incident they are advised to call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.