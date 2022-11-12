Veterans share stories at Sioux Falls ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls hosted its annual Veteran Day program Friday morning- an opportunity to bring service men and women together to share the stories of their service.

South Dakota senator Mike Rounds was the keynote speaker.

“It’s simply a matter that we still understand here in South Dakota, that if you want to remain free, someone has to stand on the frontline, and those are the veterans. The men and women that wear the uniform of the United States of America,” Rounds said.

One of the men that has worn the uniform is Mike Fitzmaurice, who served in the army, the national guard, and the air guard. Fitzmaurice was previously awarded the South Dakota medal of honor for his courageous acts during his service.

“We went to fighting position, and a grenade came at us, I think two went out, and a third one fell behind me, so I just flopped over on it, and I never figured on surviving,” Fitzmaurice said.

Ken Teunissen is a veteran who received a Purple heart for his injuries during his time in Vietnam.

“The good Lord was watching out for me because it could have went and took my arm, just like the shrapnel could have went through my leg and cut it off,” Teunissen said.

On a day like Veterans Day, it’s stories like Fitzmaurice’s and Teunissen’s that remind us of the liberties that we have.

“I just want to thank everybody that we have here for the freedom that we enjoy. There are places in the world where you can’t walk and say the things that we can say without serious repercussions,” Teunissen said.

“People have got to realize what it takes to keep this country free. It’s not just handed to you. People fought and died to keep it this way,” Fitzmaurice said.

