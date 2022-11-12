Wall breaks down West River barriers and Parkston in 9AA title game

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite appearing in four of the last six state semifinals, the Wall Eagles felt that being a West River team often left them ignored when it came time for rankings or state tournament seeding.

That won’t be a problem moving forward.

The Eagles emphatically ended a nearly 30-year championship drought, defeating Parkston 34-14 on Friday morning at the Dakota Dome to claim the 9AA State Championship.

Wall started the scoring with a Quinn Moon punt block and touchdown return (he would be named the game’s MVP lineman).

Burk Blasius led the Eagles’ passing attack, going 24-38 for 298 yards and four touchdowns. Cedar Amiotte rushed 32 times for 222 yards and also hauled in eight passes for 104 yards.

In defeat Parkston’s Kolter Kramer ran 24 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns.



