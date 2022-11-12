West Sioux Falcons fly past Underwood and into 1A Championship Game

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - After a year of waiting, the West Sioux Falcons will get another shot at Van Meter for Iowa’s 1A State Football Championship.

The Falcons soared into the title game with a commanding 47-7 victory over Underwood in the state semifinals on Friday afternoon at the UNI Dome.

Dylan Wiggins was nearly flawless passing, going 21-23 for 232 yards and a pair of scores while rushing for 78 yards and two more touchdowns. Brady Lynott was a force rushing (7 carries, 80 yards, 2 touchdowns) and receiving (10 catches for 106 yards and a score).

The Falcons will face Van Meter’s Bulldogs for the 1A title next Friday at 4:00 PM. Van Meter defeated West Sioux 17-14 in last year’s championship.

