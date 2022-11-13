Central Lyon roars in semifinal win over OABCIG

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - After bitter disappointment in 2021, the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions roared back into the Iowa 2A Championship Game eager to take care of some unfinished business from 2000.

The Lions raced out to a 17-point halftime lead in Saturday’s 2A State Semifinal against OABCIG en route to a 37-14 victory on Saturday at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.

Central Lyon (12-0) will face Williamsburg for the championship on Friday, also in Cedar Falls at the UNI Dome, at 10 AM.

Senior quarterback Zach Lutmer ran for 269 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries while going 6-13 passing for 98 yards and another score. Graham Eben also added 83 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

