Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Central Lyon roars in semifinal win over OABCIG

Lions win 37-14 to advance to 2A Championship next Friday
Lions beat OABCIG 37-14 in semifinals
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - After bitter disappointment in 2021, the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions roared back into the Iowa 2A Championship Game eager to take care of some unfinished business from 2000.

The Lions raced out to a 17-point halftime lead in Saturday’s 2A State Semifinal against OABCIG en route to a 37-14 victory on Saturday at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.

Central Lyon (12-0) will face Williamsburg for the championship on Friday, also in Cedar Falls at the UNI Dome, at 10 AM.

Senior quarterback Zach Lutmer ran for 269 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries while going 6-13 passing for 98 yards and another score. Graham Eben also added 83 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90
South Dakota Department of Corrections
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
File - Police lights
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 53 year old David...
UPDATE: Man with dementia missing in Kingsbury County found safe

Latest News

Quarriers win first title since 2014
Dell Rapids savors return to top of 11A
Runs for a score in Quarriers' 24-7 championship win over West Central
Dell Rapids dominates West Central to win 11A
Defeated Winner 21-14
Elk Point-Jefferson ends Winner’s reign in 11B
During 34-14 state championship win over Parkston
Wall breaks down West River barriers and Parkston in 9AA title game