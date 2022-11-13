Dell Rapids savors return to top of 11A

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dell Rapids Quarriers dominated West Central 24-7 in the 11A State Championship game to win the sixth state title in program history and first since 2014.

The defense forced several Trojan turnovers and held them to just 97 total yards of offense, while the Quarriers got a couple of touchdown runs from quarterback Jack Henry to put them over the top, and back on top.

