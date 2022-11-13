Factors in the vote against recreational marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This election the people voted against recreational marijuana for those over the age of twenty-one. With many factors at play in this election versus the one in 2020.

Michael Card is an associate professor at the University of South Dakota.

He says the turnout in campaigns against recreational marijuana in this election versus 2020 played a significant role.

“All in all, it was just a very different election and the fact that there was opposition were the primary things that worked against marijuana legalization,” said Michael Card, associate professor emeritus at USD.

This opposition being anti-marijuana campaigns such as Protecting South Dakota Kids.

Rhonda Milstead is a volunteer with the organization and says they felt the need to step up this election.

“Just the grassroots movement, you had wonderful people out there learning about marijuana and learning about what it was going to do to our kids and then going out and educating the public on it. This was big, it was very big,” said Rhonda Milstead, Protecting SD Kids campaign volunteer.

Card says medical marijuana on the ballot in 2020 could have also contributed to the outcome.

“There were many people as I noted in 2020 who were ready to vote for medicinal marijuana but it wasn’t the first thing on the ballot. As I said seventy percent of the people were ready to vote for medicinal marijuana but the first thing on the ballot was recreational marijuana,” said Card.

Milstead saying this was another reason her campaign felt the need to get involved.

“People that I know that said yeah I voted for it because I thought I had to vote for both of them to get medical, that’s what they wanted,” said Milstead.

Although, the vote was against I-M-27 this election, Card says that doesn’t necessarily take recreational marijuana off the books in the future.

“It will just be interesting to see when the next time is that marijuana will be on the ballot because this is a pretty close situation in terms of the numbers of people supporting it and the numbers of people opposing it,” said Card.

To see the results on the I-M-27 vote as well as other results you can follow the link at Election Results

