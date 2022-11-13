Avera Medical Minute
Jefferson races past Harrisburg to claim school’s first State Championship

Cavaliers score 42 unanswered to win 11AAA title 48-21 to complete perfect 12-0 season
Jefferson defeats Harrisburg 48-21
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the Harrisburg Tigers made their first of what would become three consecutive 11AAA State Championship games in 2020 the Sioux Falls Jefferson football program didn’t exist yet.

Safe to say the Cavaliers have grown up fast.

Jefferson broke open a tight title game with 42 unanswered points between the second and third quarters to dethrone the defending champion Tigers 48-21, claiming the first team state championship in the school’s history in just their second year of existence on Saturday night at the Dakota Dome.

On his way to a Joe Robbie MVP, Taylen Ashley went 14-16 for 203 yards and two scores while also rushing 9 times for 61 yards and two scores. He was bolstered by runningback Nelson Wright who carried 20 times for 162 yards and three scores.

Harrisburg quarterback Dylan Elrod went 19-33 for 240 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Tytan Tryon hauled in six passes for 140 yards and a score.

The teams went back and forth through the first quarter and a half with the Tigers taking a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. The Cavaliers quickly answered with a nine yard scoring run from Wright that tied the game.

Just before the half Jefferson turned the game on it’s head when Ashley connected with Robert Hutchinson who shook off a defender at the goal line for a 34-yard score. It gave the Cavaliers a 21-14 lead, their first of the game, and gave them all the momentum which they would ride to 21 more unanswered points in the third quarter.

Click on the video viewer for game highlights!

