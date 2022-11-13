SIX-PEAT! Pierre pulls away from Tea to continue 11AA dynasty

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final game for South Dakota’s career prep passing leader was the latest link on a Pierre Governor dynastic chain that has showed little signs of slowing down.

Pierre quarterback Lincoln Kienholz accounted for five touchdowns in his final high school game to help the Governors pull away from the Tea Titans to win 35-20 in the 11AA State Championship on Saturday at the Dakota Dome.

Kienholz, committed to play college football at the University of Washington, went 14-28 through the air for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball 32 times for 121 yards and a pair of scores.

Jack Merkwan was on the receiving end of the majority of Kienholz’ passes, hauling in eight for a title game record 234 yards and two scores. The duo connected for a 91-yard score on the opening drive of the game.

Tea kept in the game despite the slow start. They trailed 14-13 at half and were within 21-20 in the fourth quarter before the Govs pulled away. Maddix Slykhuis went 6-14 for 248 yards, three touchdowns and two picks. SDSU commit Chase Van Tol caught three passes for 166 yards and two scores.

