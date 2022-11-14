Aberdeen police search for suspects in missing person case

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are asking for assistance locating two suspects who may be connected to an Aberdeen man’s disappearance.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.

Three Legs was last known to be in the Aberdeen area, and Ortley was known to be in Sioux Falls.

If you have any information regarding the suspects’ locations, contact Brown County Communications immediately at 605-626-7911.

