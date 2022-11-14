The Barrel House hosts fundraiser for Wreaths Across America

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Barrel House in southeastern Sioux Falls is holding a fundraiser all day Monday, benefiting Wreaths Across America.

Jesse Severson is the general manager, and the executive chef, at the barrel house. He has been cooking for 27 years. He found his passion for the kitchen from his grandmother.

“Seeing everybody happy around a table is what I try to accomplish every time a guest comes into our restaurant. To see that Sunday afternoon dinner at grandma’s house,” Severson said.

Every Monday The Barrel House holds a fundraiser called their day of giving, where 10% of all their sales go back to non-profits in the area.

“There’s an abundance of people that need help in our community, and if we don’t help who is,” Severson said.

On The Barrel House website, people can nominate an organization that they believe should be the beneficiary of a Monday fundraiser. Severson says they receive roughly 15 nominations a week.

“We try to do what we feel is necessary and what is best for the community as far as who we pick,” Severson said.

This week’s fundraiser goes towards Wreaths Across America, which aims to place remembrance wreaths on the graves of all veterans who have given their lives for our freedom.

“We wouldn’t be able to have communities or have small businesses or be able to do Mondays if we didn’t have our veterans,” Severson said.

Wreaths will be placed on the headstones of veterans, at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery, on December 17th.

