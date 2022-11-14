Avera Medical Minute
Capital Area United Way encourages holiday giving

Make A Change
Make A Change(Katt Yukawa)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, Capital Area United Way is encouraging a different kind of gift through its Holiday Giving option.

“As I talk to the Directors at our Partner Agencies, they all mention that the two things they need most are money and volunteers. We’re in the middle of our campaign, which means we can help take the burden of raising funds off their shoulders. As people think about gift giving, we’d like to encourage people to consider donations as their gifts. My parents keep telling me that they don’t need anything and would rather have that money that I would spend on gifts go to people who need help. I’ll be donating to Capital Area United Way on their behalf.”

Holly Wade, CAUW Executive Director

According to the Capital Area United Way press release, the funds raised help 16 Partner Agencies in the community and help support Community Impact programs such as Imagination Library, Say Yes to the Dance, and Girls on the Run. Ninety-eight percent of all donations stay in Hughes and Stanley Counties.

“When you send your donation on behalf of a friend or family member, we have some beautiful Christmas cards to share with them that tells them how that donation will have impact on families in this community” added Wade.

To give a gift of impact this holiday season, email director@capareaunitedway.org or use FundRaise.GiveSmart.Com to fill out the online donation form.

Another creative way to help others in the community this year is through office or organization holiday parties. Rather than drawing names for gifts, pool that money together as a donation. Contributions can be mailed to Capital Area United Way, PO Box 1111, Pierre, SD 57532.

