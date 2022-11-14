Centerville man identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Centerville man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 9:45 p.m., a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old SUV driver, Jerry Null, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both occupants of the semi-truck were not injured. Noel Medina, 44, of Chaparral, NM, was the driver. Gabriel Herrera, 35, of El Paso, TX was the passenger.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

