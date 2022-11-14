Avera Medical Minute
Coyote women pass first road test with flying colors

USD wins at Bradley 71-53
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PEORIA, IL (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota got an offensive boost from Alexi Hempe in the first half and clamped down defensively in the second to earn a 71-53 win against Bradley Sunday inside the Renaissance Coliseum.

It was the first road game of the season for the Coyotes, who moved to 2-1 under new coach Kayla Karius. Bradley played its home opener and fell to 0-2. It was the third consecutive season the two teams have met. South Dakota has won all three meetings.

Hempe and Madison Grange scored 16 points each and were a combined 7-of-9 from three-point range to lead South Dakota. Grace Larkins had 13 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals. The Coyotes were 11-of-26 from beyond the arc and shot better than 50 percent from the field.

Bradley got a game-high 17 points from point guard Caroline Waite but needed 16 shots to get there. Alex Rouse chipped in 12 points. The Braves were held to 33 percent shooting and got just three points from their bench.

Six different Coyotes got in the scoring column early to establish a 15-10 lead with 2:30 left in the first quarter. But Bradley scored the game’s next 14 points. That run was halted by a layup from USD freshman Walker Demers. Ruba Abo Hashesh answered with a 3 to give Bradley its largest lead at 27-17 with seven minutes to go in the first half.

That’s when Hempe turned it on. She hit her next five shots and scored 13 points down the stretch of the first half to help flip a double-digit deficit into a 37-33 halftime lead. She buried two threes, made two layups and hit a turnaround jumper. Grange aided the rally with one of her four threes and also drove in for a layup.

South Dakota pulled away in the second half. The Coyotes held Bradley to 1-of-16 from the field in the third quarter and took a 53-39 lead into the fourth. The Braves managed just two points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Coyotes return to Vermillion to host Bellevue Wednesday at 7 p.m. USD takes to the road next Sunday for a non-conference matchup at Saint Louis.

