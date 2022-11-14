Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Deaf student joins high school’s marching band drumline

Michael Gouin is the first deaf student to be a part of the marching band at Woodson High School. (WJLA, MARK JONES, FCPS, KAREN BOLT, FCPS,, CNN, Mark Jones/FCPS, Karen Bolt/FCPS)
By Caroline Patricks
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) – A 17-year-old high school student in Virginia is the first deaf member of the Woodson High School’s marching band.

“They told me that they have never seen people who are deaf in a marching band,” Michael Gouin said.

But by looking at the drumline, you would never know that one student is unable to hear.

“I am deaf so I can’t hear, but I can feel it vibrating. So that’s why the bass is very loud, you can feel it vibrating, right?” Gouin explained.

He uses his cochlear implant but said it doesn’t come without its challenges.

“Every time when the battery dies, everything is all quiet. I can’t hear anything. So it’s really difficult to hear, but at least I can see the drum major,” Gouin said.

At first, the teen used an American Sign Language interpreter; now he no longer requires one for game performances.

“Being deaf doesn’t mean you can’t do anything. You can do anything - just try and see what’s going to happen. Just like I joined the marching band. I never give up. We’re just like a normal person,” Gouin said.

After high school, the teen said he hopes to attend Galludet University and also hopes to try out for the Baltimore Ravens marching band.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90
South Dakota Department of Corrections
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a...
Search continues for suspect who shot family’s dog
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
FBI arrests pastor for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography
Jose Irizarry, a once-standout DEA agent sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for...
DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid ‘unwinnable war’
“The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA, they propose closing the Wagner...
Federal undercover investigation confirms Veterans healthcare concerns in South Dakota and across the nation