Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Early Learner South Dakota to help alleviate childcare crisis

Daycare
Daycare(Tanaphong Toochinda)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new business collaboration, including Early Learner South Dakota, will help alleviate the childcare crisis in South Dakota.

Early Learner South Dakota (ELSD) said in a press release they have partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center and the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a national level; along with the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Elevate Rapid City, The Greater Sioux Falls Area of Commerce, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative.

This business collaboration will act as a think tank and the vehicle to move the action forward on ELSD will act as the facilitator in this process, provide innovative solutions to the group, and bring research from other states working on the child care crisis. ELSD has advocated for Child Care in South Dakota since January 2019.

In 2020, South Dakota saw a significant impact on the childcare workforce that it has yet to recover from. Business owners, local chambers, and nationwide allies have come together to express one thing - the way child care has operated thus far just does not work in today’s world. ELSD has created a business collaboration to engage businesses in resolving this issue.

The first meeting of the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative will be on Dec. 8 in Sioux Falls. There will also be a meeting on Dec. 20 in Rapid City.

For more information and to register interest in joining this movement, visit EarlyLearnerSD.Org/BusinessCollaborative.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90
The 18-year-old suspect, Christian Pelton from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Aggravated...
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
South Dakota Department of Corrections
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

Latest News

“The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA, they propose closing the Wagner...
Undercover federal investigation confirms Veterans’ healthcare concerns in South Dakota and across the nation
According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was seen with suspects Joshua...
Aberdeen police search for suspects in missing person case
Veterans' healthcare: Federal undercover investigation confirms reports of delayed appointments
Federal undercover investigation confirms Veteran's reports of delayed medical appointments
Make A Change
Capital Area United Way encourages holiday giving