Early Learner South Dakota to help alleviate childcare crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new business collaboration, including Early Learner South Dakota, will help alleviate the childcare crisis in South Dakota.

Early Learner South Dakota (ELSD) said in a press release they have partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center and the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a national level; along with the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Elevate Rapid City, The Greater Sioux Falls Area of Commerce, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative.

This business collaboration will act as a think tank and the vehicle to move the action forward on ELSD will act as the facilitator in this process, provide innovative solutions to the group, and bring research from other states working on the child care crisis. ELSD has advocated for Child Care in South Dakota since January 2019.

In 2020, South Dakota saw a significant impact on the childcare workforce that it has yet to recover from. Business owners, local chambers, and nationwide allies have come together to express one thing - the way child care has operated thus far just does not work in today’s world. ELSD has created a business collaboration to engage businesses in resolving this issue.

The first meeting of the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative will be on Dec. 8 in Sioux Falls. There will also be a meeting on Dec. 20 in Rapid City.

For more information and to register interest in joining this movement, visit EarlyLearnerSD.Org/BusinessCollaborative.

