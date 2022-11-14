Avera Medical Minute
Flurries and Snow Showers Possible

Staying Pretty Cold
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We could see a few flurries and light snow showers this morning across northern and eastern parts of the region. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the 20s and 30s around the region.

There’s a chance for a few more snow showers Tuesday across the region. Some parts of the area, especially up to the north, could pick up a quick 1 to 3 inches of fluffy snow. Otherwise, the mostly cloudy and cold conditions will stick around. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Tuesday with most of us falling into the 20s for the middle of the week.

It looks like a push of colder air will move in just in time for the weekend. Highs will fall into the teens for some of us with the wind picking up. Next week is looking chilly with highs in the 30s heading into Thanksgiving.

