Foundation for success laid with 11AAA title for two-year old Jefferson football program

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The high school football season came to a close last night with a Jefferson Cavalier program that didn’t even exist three years ago staking their claim as one of the most dominant teams in the 11-triple-A era with the first state title in schoole history.

Trailing by seven in the second quarter, the Cavaliers exploded for 35 unanswered points and blew away the defending champion Harrisburg Tigers 48-21. In the process they completed a perfect 12-0 season in which scored 40 or more points 10 times and won by an average margin of 32 points per game.

All of this in just their second season of varsity football.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.