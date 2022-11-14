Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Championship Week SEASON FINALE! (11-13-22)

Top sights, sounds and moments from local prep and college football
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another high school football season is in the books in South Dakota.

Seven new state football champions were crowned: Hitchcock-Tulare, Gregory, Wall, Elk Point-Jefferson, Dell Rapids, Pierre & Jefferson.

We salute the champs and take a look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments from title week, plus the rest of college and prep football in our region, in the season finale of Gridiron Greatness!

