Jon Decker following developments at G20 Summit in Bali

BALI, INDONESIA (Dakota News Now) - President Biden is meeting with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping. White House Correspondent Jon Decker says the two leaders met Monday night for over three hours discussing major items including Taiwan. Tensions over the island nation have boiled over with China putting a blockade around the country, frequent ballistic missile tests from the Korean Peninsula, the Russian-Ukrainian war, climate change, and human rights.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.