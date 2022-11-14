Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Gov. Noem wins reelection, Smith discusses campaign

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at Gov. Noem’s reelection victory. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the election results, including the Republican stronghold in South Dakota.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith joins the program to discuss the campaign, election ads, and his future plans.

We also hear from Sen. Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson following their election wins, and we highlight a historic win in the South Dakota state legislature.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90
South Dakota Department of Corrections
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a...
Search continues for suspect who shot family’s dog
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

Birnbaum runner up at Nike Cross Heartland Regional
Win 11B State Football Title
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Season Finale Championship Week! (11-13-22)
SDSU claims outright Missouri Valley Football Conference title
USD women win at Bradley