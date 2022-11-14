Omaha’s DEA removes over 13,000 lbs of unused prescription drugs

OMAHA, N.E. (Dakota News Now) - Communities across the five-state DEA Omaha Division demonstrated their continued support for the agency’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by safely disposing of 13,643 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 150 collection sites in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Since its inception in 2010, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has removed almost 17 million pounds of unneeded medications from communities across the country.

“Together with our law enforcement partners, we removed and safely disposed of nearly seven tons of unneeded prescription medications from our Midwestern communities. Our hope is that with those medications out of the house, the temptation for experimentation of prescription medications has also been removed. We encourage families to stay on top of what’s in their medicine cabinets and safely dispose of anything that is no longer needed by dropping medications off at authorized year-round collection sites.”

DEA continues to expand opportunities to make the safe disposal of medications more accessible nationwide. DEA is pleased to announce it has registered a record number of authorized collectors – pharmacies and medical facilities – to collect unused and unwanted prescription drugs year-round. Since April 2017, DEA increased the number of authorized collectors from more than 2,200 to 15,000. A list of permanent drug-drop boxes located in communities across the country can be found here.

Safe medication disposal receptacles and DEA Take Back events provide families with easy, no-cost opportunities to get rid of unnecessary medicines stored in the home that can be susceptible to abuse and theft.

Nationally, DEA disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country. Complete results for DEA’s fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day are available at DEATakeBack.com.

