Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a young robbery suspect turned himself in shortly after officers released surveillance footage of the crime.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Monday, Nov. 7, around 5:30 a.m., a man went into a gas station in southwest Sioux Falls displayed a gun, and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Detectives worked with the business to get their surveillance footage, and officers released that footage on Thursday evening. Not even an hour after the footage was released, the suspect saw the surveillance video and turned himself in.

The 18-year-old suspect, Christian Pelton from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Aggravated Assault and First Degree Robbery. Officers had obtained a search warrant to find the weapon and discovered it was an airsoft gun.

Officer Celeme says the charges fit the crime and are not less severe because he turned himself in.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.