Rapid City’s Simeon Birnbaum takes second in photo finish at Nike Cross Heartland Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Already the top prep distance runner in South Dakota, Simeon Birnbaum has had quite the year. Along with more state titles the Rapid City Stevens’ senior committed to run in college at the University of Oregon and became just the 17th high schooler ever to run a sub four minute mile.

Sunday afternoon at the Nike Cross Heartland Regionals at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls provided another incredible moment, though perhaps not one he’d choose to remember.

After coming from behind to take the lead down the stretch, Birnbaum attempted to fend off a group runners down the stretch, but was passed at the finish line tape by Iowa state champion and Duke-bound Jackson Heidesch, defeating him by two tenths of a second (Heidesch in 14:39.0 and Birnbaum in 14:39.2).

As part of the top five Birnbaum still qualifies for the Nike Cross Nationals next month in Portland, Oregon.

The girls’ race was won by Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky. The Minnesota state champ took the 5K in a course record time of 16:44.7.

