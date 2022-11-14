Avera Medical Minute
SD Retailers Association names Minervas ‘Restaurant of the Year’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Retailers Association named Minervas “Restaurant of the Year” for its 2022 selection.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Retailers Association, the award recognizes a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere.

Standing on the corner of Phillips Ave. and 11th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls, Minervas has been in the community since 1977, when it was first opened as a creperie.

Speaking on its historical prominence, co-owner Ken Bashore said, “We’ve brought people together in Minervas, whether it’s for a show at Washington Pavilion, a business lunch, anniversaries, proposals. It’s just been a part of Sioux Falls for a really long time – and the region, really.”

Today the restaurant is known for its diverse and delicious food selection, warm and inviting atmosphere, and outstanding hospitality.

Co-owner Timothy Meagher says their success falls on asking themselves one question, “We might not have the best steak, and we might not have the best food every time, but how can we connect with you on a level that makes you feel special?”

“Minervas is deeply rooted in the culture of the Sioux Falls region,” said Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “It’s just a great restaurant, and we’re pleased to honor their years of passion and expertise.”

The South Dakota Retailers Association Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Community Service awards will be presented at the association’s annual meeting and awards reception at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Ramkota Convention Center in Pierre.

To RSVP for the reception and support award winners, visit SDRA.Org/Annual-Meeting.

