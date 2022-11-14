Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State of South Dakota’s license plate will have a new look.

According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, starting Jan. 1, 2023, the reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem, emblem motorcycle, personalized, personalized motorcycle, amateur radio, and low speed plates.

The design was a coordinated effort led by Gov. Noem, the Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division, and the South Dakota Department of Tourism and reflects a partnership in promoting South Dakota. License plates will continue to be made at Pheasantland Industries, located in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Individuals can renew their license plates 90 days before their expiration date, but only those individuals who renew after Jan. 1 will receive the new license plate designs.

Standard Non-Commercial Plate
Standard Non-Commercial Plate(SD Department of Revenue)

Renewal can be completed online through the MySDCars portal, at any DMV Now Kiosk, in person at the applicant’s county treasurer’s office, or by mail through the county. There are 21 DMV Now Kiosks located across the state, find a convenient location at https://sddmvnowkiosk.com/. Individuals who use the online system or a kiosk will have their license plates mailed directly to them.

Emblem Plate
Emblem Plate(SD Department of Revenue)

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90
The 18-year-old suspect, Christian Pelton from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Aggravated...
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
South Dakota Department of Corrections
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

Latest News

The medication came in from the nearly 150 collection sites in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North...
Omaha’s DEA removes over 13,000 lbs of unused prescription drugs
Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley announced that he selected Dan Saterlee to lead the...
Attorney general selected DCI’s new director
Daycare
Early Learner South Dakota to help alleviate childcare crisis
“The emergency room in Sioux Falls, at the Sioux Falls VA, they propose closing the Wagner...
Undercover federal investigation confirms Veterans’ healthcare concerns in South Dakota and across the nation