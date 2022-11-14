Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Busy senior at Elkton High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sydney Boersma is great student at Elkton High School, who appreciates what the teachers have done for her.

“I think that the teaching staff has pushed me to do my best, and they’ve definitely shaped me into the person that I am today,” said Sydney.

“Sydney is a great girl. I’ve had her in class since kindergarten, classroom guidance lessons, all the way up through she’s a senior. And it’s been great having her here. She’s in so many different activities, and she brings her sweet personality, and her caring personality to everything she does here,” said counselor Bonnie Yackley.

Sydney does stay busy, and is heavily involved in FFA.

“Sydney is an incredibily hard worker. She comes from a great agricultural background. Shes in 4H. She’s in FFA. She’s also in FCCLA. So she does not shy away from working hard,” said Bonnie.

After high school, she plans to go to Southeast Tech, to study nursing.

“I decided to go to the technical college route because it saves me money, and it’s the same education. And I really want to do nursing, because I’m currently a CNA, and I love the work that I do. And I love helping people,” said Sydney.

Specifically she wants to help people who have dementia.

“So my great-grandma actually had Alzheimers. And that kind of pushed me to become a CNA, especially in the dementia unit,” said Sydney.

And she hopes to do that one day, in Elkton.

“I do plan on coming back. I don’t plan on leaving forever, and this school has brought a lot to my life, and I want to give back to it. So coming back, and being a part of this community in the future, is a big deal to me,” said Sydney.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Sydney gets a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

