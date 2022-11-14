Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Undisputed Missouri Valley Football Conference title the latest goal to be met for SDSU

Jacks win ten straight to end regular season
First in program history
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After yesterday’s 31-7 victory over Illinois State, South Dakota State made sure that they won’t be sharing the Missouri Valley Football Conference Championship with anyone.

Now they can turn their attention to the quest for another undisputed championship.

An FCS National Championship!

The Rabbits wrapped up a perfect season in the Valley yesterday to win their first outright conference title since winning the Great West back in 2007.

With all due respect to the league they transitioned up to Division One in a decade ago, going unbeaten in the Valley is about ten times more difficult and will all but assure them the number one or two seed and homefield advantage in the FCS Playoffs.

Though they know the job isn’t done, SDSU knows it’s an accomplishment to relish.

The Jacks are off this week and will learn their seed in the FCS playoffs during next Sunday’s Selection Show.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90
South Dakota Department of Corrections
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 53 year old David...
UPDATE: Man with dementia missing in Kingsbury County found safe

Latest News

Win 11B State Football Title
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Championship Week SEASON FINALE! (11-13-22)
Rapid City's Simeon Birnbaum passed at tape
Rapid City’s Simeon Birnbaum takes second in photo finish at Nike Cross Heartland Regional
Scores 16 points in win at Bradley
Coyote women pass first road test with flying colors
Celebrate 11AAA State Football Title
Foundation for success laid with 11AAA title for two-year old Jefferson football program