Undisputed Missouri Valley Football Conference title the latest goal to be met for SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After yesterday’s 31-7 victory over Illinois State, South Dakota State made sure that they won’t be sharing the Missouri Valley Football Conference Championship with anyone.

Now they can turn their attention to the quest for another undisputed championship.

An FCS National Championship!

The Rabbits wrapped up a perfect season in the Valley yesterday to win their first outright conference title since winning the Great West back in 2007.

With all due respect to the league they transitioned up to Division One in a decade ago, going unbeaten in the Valley is about ten times more difficult and will all but assure them the number one or two seed and homefield advantage in the FCS Playoffs.

Though they know the job isn’t done, SDSU knows it’s an accomplishment to relish.

The Jacks are off this week and will learn their seed in the FCS playoffs during next Sunday’s Selection Show.

