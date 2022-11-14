Xcel Energy proposing rate increase: Public input meeting scheduled Nov. 28

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission will hold a public input meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to hear comments and questions about Xcel Energy’s proposed electric rate increase.

The public meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. CST in the HUB Auditorium at Southeast Technical College, 2001 N. Career Ave., and adjourn at the conclusion of comments and questions from all persons who arrive before 8:30 p.m.

On June 30, 2022, the commission received an application from Xcel Energy for approval to increase rates for electric service in its South Dakota service territory by approximately $44.1 million annually, or approximately 17.9%, based on Xcel’s 2021 historic test year. The company states a typical residential electric customer using 750 kWh per month would see an increase of $19.58 per month and estimates that proposed changes may affect approximately 97,500 South Dakota customers.

PUC Commissioners Chris Nelson, Kristie Fiegen, and Gary Hanson will be present to hear comments from the public. While state law does not require the PUC to hold a public input meeting, nor does it require Xcel to participate in the meeting, the commission has requested the company be present and fully participate. Xcel representatives will offer a presentation about their request to the PUC, after which interested customers will have the opportunity to state their comments.

Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, this meeting is being held in a physically accessible location. Please contact the commission at least 48 hours prior to the meeting if you have special needs so arrangements can be made to accommodate you. To contact the commission, email puc@state.sd.us or call (605) 773-3201.

More information on the rate increase

For more information about Xcel Energy’s electric rate increase request and related filings submitted to the commission, visit South Dakota Public Utilities Commission docket EL22-017 online. The PUC’s electric rate increase requests information guide is another valuable resource to help understand this docket and is accessible from the PUC homepage at https://puc.sd.gov. To access docket information from the PUC homepage, click on “Commission Actions,” “Commission Dockets,” “Electric Dockets,” “2022 Electric Dockets,” and “EL22-017– In the Matter of the Application of Northern States Power Company dba Xcel Energy for Authority to Increase its Electric Rates.”

