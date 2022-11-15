Avera Medical Minute
2022 Jingle Bell Run raises awareness, funds for arthritis research

The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run returns the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
The Arthritis Foundation's Jingle Bell Run returns the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A holiday tradition is returning to Fawick Park when the 2022 Jingle Bell Run - Sioux Falls commences. Participants are encouraged to wear a holiday costume during the event that raises awareness and funds to support arthritis research for better treatments and a cure. Organizers aim to eclipse a fundraising goal of $25,200 and are still taking donations.

