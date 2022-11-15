Avera Medical Minute
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police take one person in custody after standoff

BREAKING: Large police presence reported at 14th & Summit
BREAKING: Large police presence reported at 14th & Summit(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

UPDATED @ 5:22 p.m.: Officers have custody of the suspect, and the police presence is clearing.

PREVIOUSLY:

A police standoff has ended at the corner of 14th and Summit in Sioux Falls.

Helicopter was seen circling the area, and officers on the scene told our reporter to stay at least a block away from where the incident is currently unfolding.

Police have yet to disclose any information regarding their presence.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

