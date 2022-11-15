UPDATE: Sioux Falls police take one person in custody after standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

UPDATED @ 5:22 p.m.: Officers have custody of the suspect, and the police presence is clearing.

PREVIOUSLY:

A police standoff has ended at the corner of 14th and Summit in Sioux Falls.

Helicopter was seen circling the area, and officers on the scene told our reporter to stay at least a block away from where the incident is currently unfolding.

Police have yet to disclose any information regarding their presence.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

