DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety identified the two people who died Friday afternoon in a three-car crash west of Sioux Falls.

According to the DPS report, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on I-90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control, and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.

Both the 70-year-old Harry Jackson III from Pierre, the driver of the Ford pickup, and the driver of the Dodge pickup, Scott Ahlers, 34, from Renner, died as a result of their injuries. Authorities are investigating whether they were wearing seatbelts.

The two 74-year-old occupants of the Prius, Elmer Aarke and Shelly Aakre, both from Vermillion, were not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Both westbound lanes of I-90 were closed for a time.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.