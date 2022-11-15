Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash

Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90
Fatal crash closes westbound lanes on I-90(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety identified the two people who died Friday afternoon in a three-car crash west of Sioux Falls.

According to the DPS report, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on I-90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control, and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.

Both the 70-year-old Harry Jackson III from Pierre, the driver of the Ford pickup, and the driver of the Dodge pickup, Scott Ahlers, 34, from Renner, died as a result of their injuries. Authorities are investigating whether they were wearing seatbelts.

The two 74-year-old occupants of the Prius, Elmer Aarke and Shelly Aakre, both from Vermillion, were not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Both westbound lanes of I-90 were closed for a time.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18-year-old suspect, Christian Pelton from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Aggravated...
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
Emblem Plate
South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge
Police Lights
Centerville man identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash

Latest News

Augustana University and the Center for Western Studies (CWS) announced that Dr. Gro Harlem...
Former Prime Minister of Norway named Augie’s 2023 speaker
The shop is offering Christmas workshops over the next several weeks to help people make their...
Landscape Garden Centers prepares for Christmas with holiday workshops
SFFR contain house fire
"Mutt and Jack's Extraordinary Adventure" by Jodi Dickey
South Dakota author writes “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure” about climate change