Fatal single-car crash reported in Estelline

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(KCTV5 News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTELLINE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Public Safety, one person died Monday morning in a single-car crash in Estelline.

The DPS report says a 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup was southbound on 465th Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the west ditch and rolled. The 41-year-old male driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary, and the name of the person involved will be released after his family members have been notified.

