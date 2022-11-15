Avera Medical Minute
Landscape Garden Centers prepares for Christmas with holiday workshops

"When you have people coming out here to enjoy the space that we've set up for the season that is very special to us because this is why we built it."
The shop is offering Christmas workshops over the next several weeks to help people make their...
The shop is offering Christmas workshops over the next several weeks to help people make their own custom made decorations.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Christmas may still be over a month away but Landscape Garden Centers in southern Sioux Falls is already in full bloom for the holiday season.

”We have many different things that are available from artificial trees to decorations to even gifts there are a lot of gifts that are available to give to your loved ones here,” Owner Erik Helland said.

The garden center has been providing both real and artificial decorations for over 45 years.

Erik Helland and the rest of the staff at the garden center don’t only sell pre-made decorations though, as the greenhouse is also holding several classes on how you can make your very own Christmas containers this week.

”We’ll teach them how to set up the container based on the size of the container. We’ll help them determine how much product to put into it. From the size of the greens to the colors, to the shapes, to the textures. There are lots of different things that go into every container and then to highlight it with different accent pieces,” Helland said.

Christmas containers aren’t the only thing the shop will teach you to make as the greenhouse will host a variety of classes as the holiday season ramps up.

”When you have people coming out here to enjoy the space that we’ve set up for the season that is very special to us and because this is why we built it and this is why we’re here,” Helland said.

For more information click here.

