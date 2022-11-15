‘Legally Blonde- The Musical’ showing at Washington Pavilion Nov. 15-17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Broadway production, “Legally Blonde- The Musical,” based on the beloved movie starring Reese Witherspoon is showing at the Washington Pavillion from Nov. 15 to 17.

The show, packed with memorable songs and dynamic dances follows the transformation of a young woman as she tackles stereotypes while in pursuit of her dreams.

Dakota News Now has an exclusive interview with Hannah Bonnett, the lead actress who plays Elle Woods, airing this evening.

Stay tuned.

