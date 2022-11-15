Avera Medical Minute
‘Legally Blonde- The Musical’ showing at Washington Pavilion Nov. 15-17

Legally Blonde the Musical
Legally Blonde the Musical(WLBT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Broadway production, “Legally Blonde- The Musical,” based on the beloved movie starring Reese Witherspoon is showing at the Washington Pavillion from Nov. 15 to 17.

The show, packed with memorable songs and dynamic dances follows the transformation of a young woman as she tackles stereotypes while in pursuit of her dreams.

Dakota News Now has an exclusive interview with Hannah Bonnett, the lead actress who plays Elle Woods, airing this evening.

Stay tuned.

