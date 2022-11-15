Avera Medical Minute
More flurries, light snow

Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a few flurries and light snow showers roll through the region later today. Some parts of the area, especially up to the north, could pick up a quick 1 to 3 inches of fluffy snow. Otherwise, the mostly cloudy and cold conditions will stick around. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Tuesday with most of us falling into the 20s for the middle of the week.

The trend of these on and off again flurries and snow showers will persist not only for Wednesday but also continuing into Thursday as well. Temperatures will remain in the 20s to the lower 30s for highs as we head toward the end of the week.

It looks like a push of colder air will move in just in time for the weekend. Highs will fall into the teens for some of us with the wind picking up. Next week heading toward Thanksgiving will try to bring us a brief warm up into the lower to mid 40s with some rain chances.

Dakota News Now weather page

