Pierre will have summer baseball at Hyde Stadium with Oahe Zap

Oahe Zap will be part of Independence Baseball League
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -– Independence League Baseball, one of the premier summer collegiate leagues in North America, has announced the addition of a new team, the Oahe Zap. The Zap are based in Pierre, South Dakota, and will play at Hyde Stadium where it will share the facility with American Legion Post 8 Baseball.

The team’s lease was approved by Pierre City Commission at the September 13th meeting. “The new team will be locally managed and much of its financial backing is coming from local investors,” said City Administrator, Kristi Honeywell. “I fully anticipate that they will be an excellent partner to Post 8 and other interested community organizations.”

“Baseball is a well-supported sport in this community,” said Pierre Mayor, Steve Harding. “I’m pleased we can continue this level of baseball play here in central South Dakota.”

The new team in Pierre will join the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, ND), Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, ID), Fremont Moo (Fremont, NE), Gem City Bison (Laramie, WY), Hastings Sodbusters (Hastings, NE), Spearfish Sasquatch (Spearfish, SD) & Nebraska Prospects (Travel Team) for the 2023 Independence League Baseball season. Independence League Baseball is a summer collegiate wood bat baseball league dedicated to their respective communities and vow to work cooperatively, aiming to provide the very best experience for fans, players, coaches and staffs.

Each organization is operated professional and with integrity, promising to keep the fan and player experience at the top of mind all day, every day. Fans can expect to experience affordable, family-friendly entertainment that provides an opportunity for collegiate baseball players from throughout the country to develop and hone their skills as they pursue their ultimate goal of playing professional baseball.

Independence League Baseball teams will play a schedule consisting of nearly 60 regular season games in addition to playoffs to determine a league champion from late May through early August. The new team is owned by Zap Baseball, LLC, which consists of a group of owners from Pierre, SD and with ties to Pierre, SD. The organization’s goal is to be community-oriented, trustworthy business partners, and bring the best entertainment and baseball to central South Dakota. “We are excited to get this new chapter of summer collegiate baseball started in central South Dakota. We have committed owners who care about the community and fans,” said Oahe Zap Co-Owner, Jackson Bruce. “We have an electric brand that spotlights the Oahe Dam powerhouse. Most importantly, we are an organization dedicated to our community and making this the best entertainment option in the region.”

The team is actively searching to hire a general manager in addition to seeking host families for players and coaches for the upcoming summer.

Story courtesy Oahe Zap

