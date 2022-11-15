Avera Medical Minute
Police gain custody of suspect in Aberdeen’s missing person case

The 36-year-old suspect, Joshua Ortley, has been charged with Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest and False Impersonation.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of one of the two suspects wanted out of Aberdeen’s missing person case.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.

Three Legs was last known to be in the Aberdeen area, and Ortley was known to be in Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a Sioux Falls officer found Ortley while he was walking in southeast Sioux Falls. According to court documents, Ortley physically fought with the officer and tried to threaten the officer with a hatchet. Ortley also tried to tell officers his name was “Nathan” to avoid his arrest.

The 36-year-old suspect, Joshua Ortley, has been charged with Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, and False Impersonation.

