Professor discusses impact of Native American Heritage month

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is notable for the beginning of holiday gatherings, but an Augustana University professor is helping to make the month recognizable for other reasons. Native American Heritage month is also in November and Eagle Butte native Karla Abbott, a professor of nursing students at Augustana, says it is a month that holds critical cultural weight. Abbot is also on Sanford’s ethics committee and brings her perspective on behalf of the Native American community to provide appropriate care. She teaches similar concepts to her nursing students about providing culturally relevant care and how important it is to have representation in health care.

