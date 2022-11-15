Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

RSV hospitalizations rate rises for older adults

RSV hospitalizations for seniors is 10 times higher this year than years before the pandemic.
RSV hospitalizations for seniors is 10 times higher this year than years before the pandemic.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - RSV has hit children hard across the country this fall, and now there is evidence older adults are catching the respiratory virus at a higher rate than normal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about six out of every 100,000 seniors has been hospitalized with RSV.

It’s a much lower rate than in children, but for seniors it is about 10 times higher than in years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

One doctor who has researched RSV extensively suggests this could be a result of adults relaxing previous COVID-19 health safety measures, including masking and social distancing.

The best estimates of data show about 150,000 adults land in the hospital with RSV every year.

Adults 65 years old and older are at risk for the most severe outcomes.

Finding a hospital with a room for the baby was a challenge amid an ongoing surge of RSV in children and infants. (WMTW, GOODWIN FAMILY GOFUNDME, CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18-year-old suspect, Christian Pelton from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Aggravated...
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
Emblem Plate
South Dakota to begin license plate reissue January 2023
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Police Lights
Centerville man identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away

Latest News

Augustana University and the Center for Western Studies (CWS) announced that Dr. Gro Harlem...
Former Prime Minister of Norway named Augie’s 2023 speaker
The shop is offering Christmas workshops over the next several weeks to help people make their...
Landscape Garden Centers prepares for Christmas with holiday workshops
A United Nations report projected the world's population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030,...
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
SFFR contain house fire