SDSU women edge Mississippi State at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 23rd-ranked SDSU women built double-digit leads over Mississippi State only to have the Bulldogs continue to rally and make a great game Monday night at Frost Arena. Myah Selland’s 18 points and 10 rebounds paced the way in a 63-62 win for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer was the only other player in double figures with 11 points for the (2-1) Jackrabbits. They play the first of 3 games in The Bahamas Saturday against UCLA in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.

