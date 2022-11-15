Avera Medical Minute
SDSU women edge Mississippi State at Frost Arena

Jacks beat Bulldogs 63-62 in Brookings
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 23rd-ranked SDSU women built double-digit leads over Mississippi State only to have the Bulldogs continue to rally and make a great game Monday night at Frost Arena. Myah Selland’s 18 points and 10 rebounds paced the way in a 63-62 win for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer was the only other player in double figures with 11 points for the (2-1) Jackrabbits. They play the first of 3 games in The Bahamas Saturday against UCLA in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.

There will be summer baseball again in Pierre with the Oahe Zap
